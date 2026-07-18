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Sam Henderson
sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 18

Pet-friendly rentals on the rise

Eased restrictions mean furry flatmates are finding a warmer welcome from landlords.
Pet-friendly rentals on the rise
Pet-friendly rentals on the rise
DunedinJuly 18

Echoes of past haunt 40th

Next month marks four decades since the Homosexual Law Reform Act came into effect, decriminalising sex between men aged 16 and over.
Echoes of past haunt 40th
Echoes of past haunt 40th
DunedinJuly 15

Upcycling event targets loneliness

Fighting fast fashion and feelings of isolation is the focus of a new community initiative.
Upcycling event targets loneliness
Upcycling event targets loneliness
DunedinJuly 15

Free science festival fun begins

A hands-on science playground is entertaining families as the New Zealand International Science Festival’s Nanofest officially got under way yesterday.
Free science festival fun begins
Free science festival fun begins
DunedinJuly 15

Bubbles of fun

Event officer Daniel Hill tests a home-made lava lamp as Tūhura Otago Museum gets ready to go psychedelic at a Groovy Science Day taking place tomorrow.
Bubbles of fun
Bubbles of fun
DunedinJuly 11

Patrolling the people’s encyclopedia

An unpaid army keeps the internet honest.
Patrolling the people’s encyclopedia
Patrolling the people’s encyclopedia
DunedinJuly 11

Young and old strike a chord

Preschoolers and pensioners are finding harmony in song.
Young and old strike a chord
Young and old strike a chord
DunedinJuly 8

Grey sky, golden conditions

Overcast skies and a co-operative tide provided ideal conditions for the annual TK Cowan handicap races at Ocean Grove on Saturday.
Grey sky, golden conditions
Grey sky, golden conditions
DunedinJuly 8

Severe winter storm swamps city

Floodwaters forced residents from their homes and swallowed roads as a winter storm relentlessly pounded the city on Sunday and Monday.
Severe winter storm swamps city
Severe winter storm swamps city
DunedinJuly 8

Cyclists diverted for hospital build

Traffic delays are looming after a towering crane delivered crucial medical equipment to the new Dunedin Hospital.
Cyclists diverted for hospital build
Cyclists diverted for hospital build