GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Sam Henderson
sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
July 18
Pet-friendly rentals on the rise
Eased restrictions mean furry flatmates are finding a warmer welcome from landlords.
Dunedin
July 18
Echoes of past haunt 40th
Next month marks four decades since the Homosexual Law Reform Act came into effect, decriminalising sex between men aged 16 and over.
Dunedin
July 15
Upcycling event targets loneliness
Fighting fast fashion and feelings of isolation is the focus of a new community initiative.
Dunedin
July 15
Free science festival fun begins
A hands-on science playground is entertaining families as the New Zealand International Science Festival’s Nanofest officially got under way yesterday.
Dunedin
July 15
Bubbles of fun
Event officer Daniel Hill tests a home-made lava lamp as Tūhura Otago Museum gets ready to go psychedelic at a Groovy Science Day taking place tomorrow.
Dunedin
July 11
Patrolling the people’s encyclopedia
An unpaid army keeps the internet honest.
Dunedin
July 11
Young and old strike a chord
Preschoolers and pensioners are finding harmony in song.
Dunedin
July 8
Grey sky, golden conditions
Overcast skies and a co-operative tide provided ideal conditions for the annual TK Cowan handicap races at Ocean Grove on Saturday.
Dunedin
July 8
Severe winter storm swamps city
Floodwaters forced residents from their homes and swallowed roads as a winter storm relentlessly pounded the city on Sunday and Monday.
Dunedin
July 8
Cyclists diverted for hospital build
Traffic delays are looming after a towering crane delivered crucial medical equipment to the new Dunedin Hospital.
View more