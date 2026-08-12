A new scholarship aims to help young people move from school into higher education or trade training while honouring the memory of a local community stalwart.

The Waikouaiti RSA has launched the inaugural Ian Taylor Memorial Scholarship to support school leavers across East Otago.

Up to $2000 is available for applicants who live in the district or have family roots in the area.

The grant is designed to assist students and apprentices as they undertake further study or trades-based learning beyond high school.

Waikouaiti RSA vice president Neville Donaldson said the branch wanted to ease the financial pressure on local school leavers taking their next educational steps during challenging economic times.

“Times are tough and we want to help the young ones with their higher education and trade training,’’ Mr Donaldson said.

The $2000 scholarship fund may be awarded as a single lump sum or divided among several candidates.

This approach will give the selection committee flexibility to support more than one person depending on the needs of the applicants.

The award honours former Waikouaiti RSA president Ian Taylor, a long-serving member of the branch who died late last year.

Mr Taylor served in the Territorial Force with the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps in Dunedin for many years, retiring at the rank of Warrant Officer Class One.

He served as Waikouaiti RSA president on three occasions and constantly championed the need to future-proof the organisation by supporting the wider community, Mr Donaldson said.

He was dedicated to public service from an early age, joining Hato Hone St John at age 15 and remaining active in community groups throughout his life.

Applicants can be just starting out on their educational path or already under way with their higher education or apprenticeship training.

Candidates will need to demonstrate a strong commitment to their local community and will be asked to outline their future goals.

The committee will be interested to hear what course or trade training each applicant planned to undertake, what level of funding they were seeking and how the money would be spent.

The scholarship is open to residents or people with family connections in Merton, Karitane, Hawkesbury, Waikouaiti or Flag Swamp.

Those interested can email scholarship.waikouaitirsa@gmail.com for information and application forms. Applications close on October 31.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz