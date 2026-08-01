University students are beating the chill this week with a focus on their physical and mental health.

The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) has been running its annual Winter Wellbeing Week to help undergraduates cope with the colder months and highlight its year-round support services.

OUSA community education and engagement co-ordinator Sophie Penn said the shift to the chilly season could be challenging for young people who were away from home.

“Dunedin can be a big culture shock for some people, especially when it comes to winter, which is why we run our Winter Wellbeing Week during winter,” Mrs Penn said.

“Everyone’s mood changes in winter and if you are not putting yourself first and not looking after yourself, that is going to then reflect on the rest of your life.”

Some young people faced added pressure after returning to university from the mid-year break.

“You have, like, been back with your family and it is kind of hitting homesickness all over again,” Mrs Penn said.

The association encouraged students to embrace the season and learn practical ways to stay warm, as financial pressures often forced them to compromise on heating.

“Often students say, ‘no, we will just save money, not run our heat pump and just freeze’,” Mrs Penn said.

“We talk to students a lot about preparing for that from summer as well — you know, putting extra money into your power bills and things like that.

“So then when it comes to winter, you have got a little bank of money set aside that will cover, hopefully, that power.”

This year, a new class, Adjusting to the Season, focused on adapting behaviours for the frosty months, Mrs Penn said.

“It is really about looking forward, how you can look forward to winter as much as people look forward to summer.”

“You can’t live the same way you live in summer.

“Like, if you say you get up at 5am and go for a run in summer, that might not be practical in winter.

“You might have to adapt and change.”

Second-year student Bella Tissink attended a do-it-yourself mould-killer tutorial.

“I like living in a healthy home and I like cheaper solutions to things like that,” she said.

Adjusting to the Southern climate had been difficult.

“I’m from the far north, like we barely get frosts.

“Whereas here it would be icy all day some days.”

Events earlier this week included a kombucha workshop, cooking class and sketching on campus.

Students were offered free flu vaccines and could take part in a finance and budgeting workshop, as well as sessions focused on mental health, such as breathwork.

Today participants are taking part in a badge-making activity and tomorrow offers a zine-making clinic and a family-friendly movie night watching Monsters University.

The wellbeing week concludes on Saturday with a morning Zumba class.

Throughout the week, students have been able to enjoy free hot drinks and pop into the craft room at the OUSA Clubs & Societies Centre for a break from the stress of study.

The initiative also served to highlight the services offered by the students’ association throughout the year, Mrs Penn said.

“We have yoga for our recreation programme and free breakfast and free showers and the sauna.

“So it is kind of a chance to bring awareness to that as well.”

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz