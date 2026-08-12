Dunedin cat owners are being urged to keep a close eye on their pets following the confirmation of bird flu in New Zealand.

With rare seabird colonies along the Otago Peninsula and wild scavengers across rural Otago, local pet owners face some potential risks after H5N1 avian influenza was detected in Wellington and Wairarapa.

Although the virus has not been found in poultry or domestic animals in the Otago region, experts advise precautions to protect pets and native bird life.

Healthy Pets New Zealand chairwoman Dr Hayley Hunt advised local owners to manage their pets around wildlife.

“Irrespective of bird flu, any steps to limit contact between rare seabirds and cats is beneficial to the bird populations,” Dr Hunt said.

“It isn’t practical for everyone to keep their cats indoors all the time, but some owners may be able to shut their cat in overnight to limit wandering and hunting opportunities at dawn and dusk.”

Local pet owners who noticed sudden illness or breathing problems in their animals should contact a veterinarian immediately before visiting a clinic.

“Signs and their severity can vary, and can include lethargy, a reduced appetite, and nasal and ocular discharge, with severe cases sometimes developing breathing difficulty and neurological signs such as seizures,” Dr Hunt said.

“As for any illness in your pets, be proactive in seeking veterinary advice, and let your vet know when you call if your cat has had recent exposure to sick or dead wild birds.”

Transmission risk for rural farm cats in Otago remained low, despite swamp harriers scavenging in the region.

Cats were dead-end hosts because they did not shed large amounts of the virus to infect other animals.

PD Insurance is highlighting bird flu because, in cats, the disease can be serious and is often deadly.

Chief operating officer Michelle Le Long said cats were particularly vulnerable to the virus, and once infected, it could make them seriously unwell.

Physical enclosures could protect domestic pets, Ms Le Long said.

“Catios are becoming an increasingly practical option for pet owners.

“Not only do they help keep cats safe and protect native wildlife, but they can also reduce exposure to emerging risks such as H5N1 avian influenza by limiting contact with wild birds.”