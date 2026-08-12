Sam Henderson looks at highlights from the Otago Peninsula Community Board

PORTOBELLO BOARDWALK PLANS PROGRESS

Dunedin City Council major projects director Glen Hazelton introduced contractors as construction of a boardwalk in the Portobello section of the Peninsula Connection nears commencement.

Downer construction manager Matt Stewart said work was planned to start after Christmas to allow timber to be milled and dried.

“It has got to be dry for a period of time between 60 and 80 days to allow it to not distort, warp and crack,” Mr Stewart said.

The amount of wood required meant the timber for the build was “currently in tree form in the forest”, he said.

Trees would be specifically selected and milled to provide the right dimensions needed for the job.

Piles would be installed using a barge to minimise traffic disruption.

Most of the decking would be pre-built in sections at Downer’s Green Island depot and delivered to the site primarily at night to avoid road closures and limit vehicle delays at busy times such as school and work journeys.

There was a focus to prevent work taking place at the height of the cruise ship season to avert further delays.

Another goal in pre-building sections off site was to reduce the amount of noise during the build when possible, Mr Stewart said.

An emphasis for this development was to ensure regular communication so that those affected would have updates on what was taking place, including when there could be unavoidable increases in sound levels and disturbances.

The installation was anticipated to be completed before the end of the financial year in June.

FUNDS FOR LIBRARY

Portobello Library president Edna Stevenson spoke regarding an application to provide funding towards the costs of new floor coverings.

She noted the group gained space following a toilet upgrade in the adjacent Coronation Hall which doubled the size of the facility.

It aimed to use the additional room to provide an area for more community activities such as a sewing circle.

The board approved providing $1000 towards the new flooring.

FUNDS FOR CHESS TRIP

Macandrew Bay School principal Nic Brown and members of the school chess squad presented a funding request to attend the New Zealand Inter-School Chess Championship in Auckland next month.

The pupils outlined their success at the Otago Inter-School Chess Championships and noted they had raised $3000 through community events.

The board approved providing $1000 towards travel costs.

BIRD FLU CHALLENGES HIGHLIGHTED

Deputy chairman Hoani Langsbury raised concerns about the challenges if H5N1 avian influenza emerged on the Otago Peninsula.

“I think it’s still in consideration, but the council is currently thinking that if you’ve got dead birds, you double-bag them and put them in your normal red bin and they go to Green Island Landfill.”

“I just have a concern that I’ve never come across a black-backed gull that can’t open a double-bag and get into whatever’s in there.”

Taiaroa Head hosts the largest red-billed gull colony in New Zealand and the Otago Yacht Club has the second-largest in the region, Mr Langsbury said.

He questioned who would be responsible for collecting carcasses in public spaces such as the stadium car park, noting these gulls are terrestrial feeders.

The Department of Conservation indicated it would not collect deceased marine mammals such as fur seals and sea lions.

Mr Langsbury pointed out these animals would likely be left to decompose where they die, which could heavily impact public recreation areas such as Macandrew Bay Beach.

A three or four-month closure at the end of the peninsula could lead to a $200 million to $300m loss for the local tourism sector, he said.

He added cruise ship operators had already shown reluctance to proceed with shore excursions.

For the past six months, there have been efforts to explore UV water treatment for houses at Harington Point.

This measure aims to safeguard the local water supply in the event of widespread bird deaths.

An outbreak would halt activities such as duck-shooting and traditional food gathering.

Mr Langsbury also stated residents were increasingly contacting veterinarians for advice on how to protect domestic pets.