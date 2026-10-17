The Dunedin Collegiate Orchestra will showcase a series of Russian masterpieces in its spring concert this Friday night, October 16, at Bayfield High School.

The concert, to be held from 7pm, will feature award-winning young Dunedin pianist Ozan Biner-McGrath, performing the first two movements of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

The Logan Park High School Year 13 student and winner of the 2025 Dunedin Concerto Competition recently had the chance to perform with the NZSO.

In its spring concert, the Collegiate Orchestra will also tackle one of the major works of the classical repertoire — Tchaikovsky's monumental Symphony No. 4.

The concert will open with Tchaikovsky's stirring Marche Slave.

As a community-focused amateur ensemble, the Dunedin Collegiate Orchestra aims to make live orchestral music accessible to everyone.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, with children free, and are available at the door or via humanitix.com.

— Allied Media