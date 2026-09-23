A live symposium will bring together academics, activists and performers to explore music from a social, cultural and historical perspective.

Behind The Music is a free event running next week, Monday to Wednesday, at Te Korokoro o te Tūī, the School of Performing Arts’ recording studio and other venues.

University of Otago senior lecturer Dr Fairleigh Gilmour helped organise the programme to celebrate the city’s musical heritage.

“Dunedin has this incredible history of music, but also an amazing local scene right now with the young people coming up,” Dr Gilmour said.

University of Otago professional practice fellow Mr Hugh Harlow said there have been several articles in Rolling Stone Australia featuring homegrown bands.

“We’ve got some bands that are getting some really great success.

“SEEK HELP! will be opening for the Foo Fighters next year, which is a huge opportunity.”

Dunedin’s music community were incredibly supportive and collaborative, he said.

“They work really well together. They celebrate each other’s success.

“So we wanted to hear more about that, but also get some insight into the challenges those musicians, those bands, are facing.”

The symposium will also tackle modern issues such as generative artificial intelligence.

Mr Harlow said the sector had always adapted to new technology.

“This is not the first time that people have complained about the death of the music industry.”

Previous innovations such as cassette tapes, MIDI and synthesisers generated concern at the time.

“This one’s a little bit different, though. I think there’s a feeling that AI is a different beast.”

Alongside discussions, there will be performances taking place.

Mōta, Cuck, Hystera and Francisca Griffin & the Bus Shelter Boys will play at the Crown Hotel on Tuesday.

An all-ages gig at Yours Cafe on Wednesday will include OMMU, SEEK HELP! and Talking Furniture.

Entry is free. Visit tekorokorootetui.com for session details and to register.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz