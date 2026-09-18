Mosgiel Rotary Club has drafted teams of young and strong volunteers to help with moving 20 tonnes of books to Wingatui for its annual Mega Book Sale next weekend.

The popular community event, to be held from September 25-27 at Wingatui Racecourse, will offer tens of thousands of good-quality books, games and puzzles for sale to eager bargain-hunters — all in the name of charity.

Mosgiel Rotary Club member and Mega Book Sale convener Fraser Ellis said club members, family, friends and community volunteers — including groups of young people from local clubs and schools — had worked towards preparing for the sale throughout the past year.

"We have had a huge number of books donated — more than half again on what we had last year,” Mr Ellis said.

Rotarians regularly collected books from people shifting house, downsizing or managing a deceased estate, and there were book collection bins at the entrances of the two major Mosgiel supermarkets — New World and Woolworths — which were emptied daily.

Volunteers sorted the books into categories, ready for the sale, with most books sold at a cost of $3 each, apart from some specially priced books.

This year, children’s books would be sold by the bag, at a cost of $30 per supermarket shopping bag of books, he said.

“We are very keen to ensure that there are lots of books out there in the community for children to enjoy,” he said.

A huge selection of jigsaw puzzles, always popular with punters, would also be on offer at the sale.

Mr Ellis said the annual sale was a practical and positive way to keep books in circulation.

"We know people love books, and every year there is a queue at the door when the sale opens,” he said.

“It is a win-win situation — wonderful books find new homes, and the funds raised help support community projects.”

The funds raised through next weekend’s Mosgiel Rotary Club Mega Book Sale will go to several local groups — in particular to the Otago Youth Adventure Trust, for use in upgrading its Berwick Camp facility.

Grants will also go to Mosgiel Scouts and Taieri College Cricket Team, with the balance of funds to be used to support regular community projects, such as the Mosgiel Christmas Tree.