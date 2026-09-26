Singers with Dunedin’s Highland Harmony choir relish the chance to come together and sing in four-part harmony each week.

The local chorus, which was established 28 years ago, is a mixed choir of men and women, who sing unaccompanied in four-part harmony.

Now, Highland Harmony is keen to invite new singers to come and join them, and will be hosting an “open night” rehearsal, on October 5, so interested people can come and have a go.

Highland Harmony committee member Ian Donnelly said the choir was originally founded as a men’s barbershop chorus, but had now expanded to include women.

“Also, our repertoire has been extended to include a range of popular songs to supplement our existing barbershop songs,” Mr Donnelly said.

Long-standing Highland Harmony member Paul Dijkmans has held the role of musical director for the past year, and selects a broad range of music for singers to enjoy, he said.

“We have a lot of fun at rehearsals — the music sounds great when the harmony comes together.”

A member of the choir for the past seven years, Mr Donnelly enjoys having an outlet for his love of music.

“I had never been involved in choirs before, so it was nice to find such a friendly group to get involved with.

“And there is such a lot of interesting music to sing — the barbershop repertoire is quite extensive.”

The Highland Harmony group rehearses weekly, on Monday evenings, and regularly performs at retirement villages and rest homes, as well as with other local choirs.

The choir is working towards its own “friends and family” recital at the end of November.

The open night will be held on Monday, October 5, from 7.15pm in the Highland Harmony practise space, in the Mercy Room, at St Patrick’s Community Centre, South Dunedin.

Interested singers, with any level of experience, are welcome to come along and take part. No requirement to read music.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz