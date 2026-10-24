A new radio programme and podcast offering a lived experience perspective on mental health launched on OAR FM earlier this month, during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Otago Mental Health Support Trust educator/peer navigator Grant Cooper and peer support worker Vicki Wise host conversations about mental health and addiction on Mentally Sound.

A lived experience approach is integral to the way the trust works, and its staff and board all share personal experiences with mental health and/or addiction challenges. It provides tailored peer support services and educational programmes, along with individual and systemic advocacy.

The trust’s crisis recovery cafe, providing after-hours spaces in North East Valley and South Dunedin, is a co-designed initiative for anyone feeling the weight of mental health and/or addiction struggles or isolation.

Mr Cooper said the podcast would provide an opportunity to share strategies that had helped people get through their challenges and move forward, as it could be an inspiration to others.

“Often, people learn so much from their experiences that can be really valuable as ways of connecting with other people.”

Mentally Sound is broadcast on every second Wednesday at 10.30am on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz