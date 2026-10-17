A Dunedin running group gathers each week to tackle some of the steepest bush tracks around the city.

The Biv Dunedin Trail Runners meet at 6pm every Thursday at a different location for an off-road circuit lasting up to two hours.

About a dozen members gather to cover distances from 12km to 14km across hills and parks.

Organiser Adam Clarke has run with the group for about five years and co-ordinates the outings.

The club began just over 10 years ago, first formed by staff working at Bivouac Outdoor.

It no longer has a connection to the clothing and equipment shop, although the store still gives members a discount.

“There is still a poster in the window all these years later,” Clarke said

Members run all year round even through the dark months of winter.

“We don’t let weather stop us, we are out in the middle of winter … rain, snow, ice.”

“We did a really good run up Mount Cargill two or three months ago.

“There was lovely powdery snow, but the steps were solid ice.”

Despite the challenges, it was good fun, he said.

“Those are the ones you remember.”

Members take turns planning routes through areas around the city.

Otago Peninsula resident Daniel Pettigrew has led runs through his local area such as the Greenacres, Hereweka and Highcliff tracks.

The variety of routes enables people to constantly expand their knowledge of the city.

“Particularly for new people to the city who are runners.

“They can find the trails by coming along and get introduced to various trails they wouldn’t otherwise find,” Pettigrew said.

Long-serving member Shantal Whitby joined the club about nine years ago, six months after it began.

“I’ve learnt so many new routes over the years,” Whitby said.

“Even the other week we went up Mopanui and I hadn’t been up to trek up there before.”

The club regularly welcomes new members.

“We have quite a few people from overseas as well,” Whitby said.

Most find the group after living in the city for a while.

“Sometimes students as well … they come and go as they finish and start their studies.”

Clarke said the club welcomed newcomers to join via their biv.run website where new routes are regularly posted.

For people transitioning from road to trail running, the club could be a good fit, helping athletes discover different areas of town they might not feel confident exploring on their own.

But he advised that the trails could be a little demanding for complete beginners.

“We do go out to some of the harder stuff.

“None of us are super endurance athletes, but we all like to get out there and do things,” Clarke said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz