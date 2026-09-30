The lights are back on at Olveston Historic Home and the doors have reopened to visitors.

Olveston is open to the public from today, with the majority of the work on upgrading its electrical system complete.

The heritage building has been closed to the public since July while the electrical system was worked on by main contractor Aotea Electric.

The upgrade began after an assessment showed some of the electrical components had degraded over time and posed a safety risk.

Dunedin City Council Property Services project manager Martine Smith said, in a statement, it was important to ensure the upgrades remained true to Olveston’s historic character and appearance.

Work included the complete upgrade of the main switchboard and submain cables, and the replacement of subcircuit cables, as well as general repair and maintenance of outdated components.

“Modernising the electrical components and ensuring everything is safe and operational for the current age without compromising the unique heritage value and aspects of the building was a top priority,” Ms Smith said.

The aim was to give Olveston some needed improvements but not make it noticeable to the public.

Ms Smith said some work was ongoing, but would not impact Olveston’s visitor activities.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Electric lighting has been a feature of Olveston Historic Home since it was built in the early 1900s. Photo: Supplied

Olveston manager Jan Davies said the contractors had been outstanding.

"Their care and professionalism have made this process incredibly smooth,” she said.

The extensive collection of historical furnishings and art pieces had to be removed to make way for the work, providing an opportunity to clear out many of Olveston’s nooks and crannies.

“It’s been the perfect chance for the ultimate spring clean and get Olveston looking its absolute best,” Mrs Davies said.

Guided tours will soon be operating again, and Dunedin residents and visitors will be able to wander the halls and peruse the gift shop, she said.

Olveston Historic Home was one of the first private residences in Dunedin to have working electricity, which was originally generated using gas.

The house was built for the Theomin family, and later gifted to the City of Dunedin in the 1960s by Dorothy Theomin, daughter of original owner David Theomin.

— Allied Media