Dunedin Symphony Orchestra 60th Gala

Saturday, September 19 — Dunedin Town Hall

Review by Brenda Harwood

The Stars came out to play in a spectacular night of music, as the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 60th anniversary in style, in front of a large, enthusiastic town hall audience.

Under the inspirational baton of principal guest conductor James Judd, the orchestra was in fine form throughout the broad-ranging concert programme — shining on its own account and providing sterling support to soloists Michael Houstoun (piano) and Jonathan Lemalu (bass).

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor James Judd. Photo: Miguel Alonso

The concert began with a lovely look back to the early years of the DSO, with a performance of Fanfare by Jack Speirs, DSO principal conductor from 1976-1989.

The brief piece, which was also featured during the DSO’s 40th and 50th anniversary seasons, began with a muted opening, before bursting into a joyous brass fanfare. It was the perfect way for the concert to begin.

The concert’s next piece, Smetana’s lyrical Die Moldau, from Ma Vlast, was also a look back into the history of the DSO, having been performed in one of the orchestra’s early concerts.

Taking the audience on a journey down the Moldau river, through the Bohemian countryside, Die Moldau took the audience on a majestic journey through all the moods of the river and the region. Each section of the orchestra made the most of their chance to shine, as Judd’s steady baton guided players through the rising and falling dynamics of the piece.

Leading New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun. Photo: ODT Files

Leading New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun, then joined the DSO on stage for a thrilling performance of Shostakovich’s spectacular and beautiful Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major.

Performing with his trademark calm precision, Houstoun tackled the concerto’s sharply rhythmic, virtuosic first movement with aplomb, before working with the orchestra to bring the beauty of the glorious second movement to the fore.

With the DSO matching Houstoun for energy and speed, the third movement’s wild Russian folk dance brought the work to an exciting conclusion.

The concert’s second half began with much-admired Dunedin alumnus Jonathan Lemalu (bass), who joined the DSO for a selection of Mozart arias from operas The Seraglio, and Marriage of Figaro.

With sterling, sensitive support from the orchestra, Lemalu brought his trademark wit, characterisation and consummate skill to the performance of these fiendishly difficult arias, delighting the audience.

The concert’s final work, Stravinsky’s brilliant Firebird Suite, was a chance for the DSO to shine, with each section rising to the fore through the work’s many sections and moods.

A favourite with the orchestra, the suite’s depictions of the tale and its characters were clear to hear — from the darting flight of the firebird itself, to the the infernal demons, and rising to the majestic wedding dance conclusion.

All in all, the DSO’s 60th Gala concert was a joyful celebration looking back across the long history of one of Dunedin’s greatest musical treasures, and shining a hopeful light towards a bright future. Bravo!

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz