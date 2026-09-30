The organisers of Dunedin’s Rock the Vote! music festival are keen to boost youth electoral enrolment ahead of New Zealand’s general election in November.

The all-ages, alcohol-free music festival, to be held outdoors at Southern Lights yard, 18 Devon St, from 12.15pm-8pm this Saturday, October 3, will showcase 15 young local bands, DJ’s and more.

The line-up of bands will include Bunchy’s Big Score , Coward, Deaf Raccoon, Dolly Possum, Grace Gemmell, Motheaten, Rheumy, Seek Help!, Sivle Talk, Sogg, Strap, Talking Furniture, the pink opaque, U-No Juno, and VDry with DJ Selectors curated by Tina Turntables.

There will be on-site voter enrolment, and also some political speakers.

Members of Dunedin bands Talking Furniture and Deaf Raccoon, (back, from left) Chris Body, Noelle Hill, Benji Egan, (front) Jamie Bradfield, Dylan Stringer and Brodie Jones will be among the musicians performing at Saturday's Rock the Vote! event. Photo: ODT Files

The show has been organised by Dunedin’s Southern Lights and DUN Records.

DUN Records spokeswoman Natasha Griffiths said, in a statement, the idea for Rock the Vote! came about when Southern Lights owner Michael Cracroft wanted to give something back to the young musicians involved in the all-ages music scene to mark a significant birthday.

He offered the Southern Lights yard and all production support to enable Dunedin rangatahi bands the chance to put on a festival.

Ticket pricing is accessible and all ticket income will go directly to the musicians.

“Everyone performing has an important project happening, and not one of them is receiving financial support from any music industry grants, government grants, nor local council grants / investment,” Griffiths said.

"So here’s your chance to support our musicians directly, while they once again work hard to fight for yet another important cause.”

Event details

Rock the Vote! music festival will run from 12.15pm-8pm at Southern Lights, 18 Devon St, in the Wharf area.

Alcohol free, all ages — children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be food trucks, free water, and punters can bring their own food.

Ticket buyers can also book a free bus from the bus hub to the venue.

Tickets available via humanitix.com