Dunedin City Royals FC player Xavier Walker, 8, tries out his kicking skills during a recent practice session.

Soon he will be in the running to be one of hundreds of players from the club to benefit from having the right equipment thanks to a $14,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

Dunedin South City FC, which operates as Dunedin City Royals FC, is using the funds to buy training footballs for its nearly 700 members who play in teams ranging from under-5s to senior men and women.

Club captain Matt Bray said replacing worn equipment was an ongoing cost for the club because membership and sponsorship revenue only covered essential costs such as affiliation and competition fees.

“Coaches will be able to run full training sessions where each player has consistent time with a fit-for-purpose ball, rather than working around damaged or undersized equipment,” Bray said.