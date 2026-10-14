Dunedin’s legendary student flats are coming under the lens this week.

A guided walking tour of North Dunedin’s named student houses on Friday, October 16, will explore the social history behind decades of campus living.

Author and heritage researcher Sarah Gallagher will lead the free one-hour excursion through the tertiary quarter, with participants encouraged to capture snapshots of the memorable buildings using either dedicated cameras or smartphones.

Ms Gallagher spent 18 years researching the origins of local student dwellings before publishing her book, Scarfie Flats of Dunedin.

The city’s tradition of naming student accommodation dates back to the 1930s, leaving a legacy of hand-painted wooden signage and distinct identities across the area.

The event links up with the Wiki Loves Scarfie Flats competition, a project run by University of Otago wikimedian in residence Tamsin Braisher, alongside Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand.

Organisers are keen to encourage residents, students and photographers to document and upload street-view images of the iconic properties to Wikimedia Commons to preserve the heritage online.

The photo contest runs until Friday, October 23, with prizes on offer including signed copies of Ms Gallagher’s book, gift cards and local treats.

Visit commons.wikimedia.org and search Wiki Loves Scarfie Flats 2026 to enter the competition.

'Hotel California' is one of many memorable student flats. Photo: Ann Woolliams

Wiki Loves Scarfie Flats

Photowalk led by author Sarah Gallagher

Friday, October 16, 3-4pm

Meet 640 Cumberland St North

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