The establishment of a dedicated parents’ room at the South Dunedin Community Library has been welcomed by local breastfeeding advocates.

Located in the large entrance foyer of the library, off King Edward St, the spacious parents’ and carers’ room includes a toilet, change tables, sink and bench for cleanup as well as chairs and several electric outlets.

South Dunedin librarian Amanda Corrigan said the newly built library and community centre, which opened in September, was proving popular with the community, including many families.

“It’s lovely to see families coming in to use the library and attend our baby-time sessions and other events … and to be able to provide them with access to a dedicated, purpose-built parents’ room,” Ms Corrigan said.

“It’s a comfortable, private space where parents and carers can breastfeed, use breast pumps or care for children in pleasant surroundings.”

The seating area, complete with electric plugs, in the parents' room at the South Dunedin Community Library. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Ms Corrigan said having the parents’ and carers’ room in the library’s foyer, which opened on to the street, ensured it was available when needed by families out and about in South Dunedin.

The library was well served with family-friendly spaces, including three toilets in the foyer, the parents’ and carers’ room, and two toilets inside the library.

“We are well catered for in that regard and they are always kept nice and clean.”

The South Dunedin Community Library is a popular facility among patrons of all ages, including children, keen readers, and community members and groups making use of the Makerspace.

It also doubles as a Dunedin City Council service centre, with staff on hand to answer inquiries and take council-related payments such as rates, dog registrations and bus Bee Cards.

“Our patronage is going really well — we are signing up new library members every day, which is great,” Ms Corrigan said.

La Leche League member Brylin Highton said the organisation, which was part of the Dunedin Breastfeeding Network, was delighted that the South Dunedin Community Library carers’ room was up and running.

“Anything that facilitates mums and babies being able to breastfeed is of value in the community, as breastfeeding itself is of value to mothers, parents, babies and communities,” Ms Highton said.

Having the dedicated carers’ room at a local library was an ideal place for it, as it was easy for everyone to access.

“There are so many barriers to breastfeeding that it’s nice to see a facility that will help mothers get on with their daily lives and keep breastfeeding,” she said.

This week is World Breastfeeding Week, running across the globe from August 1-7. The theme of the week is “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works”.

The South Dunedin Community Library is open from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am -5pm; Thursday, 9.30am-8pm; and Saturday, 9am-3pm.

It operates as a council service centre from Monday to Friday, 9.30am-4.30pm.