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Brenda Harwood

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The StarJuly 23

Life-long passion for ships leads to exhibition

For the past 65 years, Port Chalmers man Garry Bain has dedicated himself to a unique project — photographing and cataloguing every new vessel that enters Otago Harbour.
Life-long passion for ships leads to exhibition
Life-long passion for ships leads to exhibition
The StarJuly 23

Excitement building ahead of film festival

Film festival fans are snapping up printed copies of the New Zealand International Film Festival programme, which have arrived in Dunedin with three weeks to go before screenings begin.
Excitement building ahead of film festival
Excitement building ahead of film festival
The StarJuly 23

Dedicated musician to take flight on new adventure in Finland

With just three weeks to go before he departs for a new musical adventure in Helsinki, Finland, Dunedin musician Cameron Monteath is flat out rehearsing and performing for local audiences.
Dedicated musician to take flight on new adventure in Finland
Dedicated musician to take flight on new adventure in Finland
The StarJuly 23

Review: ‘Babyface’ brings wrestling into the theatre in hugely entertaining fashion

Ōtepoti Dunedin actor-playwright Nick Tipa (Kāi Tahu) shows remarkable toughness and agility, not to mention serious acting chops, in a return season of his award-winning solo show Babyface.
Review: ‘Babyface’ brings wrestling into the theatre in hugely entertaining fashion
Review: ‘Babyface’ brings wrestling into the theatre in hugely entertaining fashion
The StarJuly 22

Live D&D sessions bring fantasy worlds to life and build connections

The arcane world of popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is explored each month by local actors in high-spirited, entertaining sessions in front of live audiences.
Live D&D sessions bring fantasy worlds to life and build connections
Live D&D sessions bring fantasy worlds to life and build connections
DunedinJuly 18

What’s On in Dunedin

What's On in Dunedin
What’s On in Dunedin
What’s On in Dunedin