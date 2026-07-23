GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Brenda Harwood
Latest
The Star
July 23
Life-long passion for ships leads to exhibition
For the past 65 years, Port Chalmers man Garry Bain has dedicated himself to a unique project — photographing and cataloguing every new vessel that enters Otago Harbour.
The Star
July 23
Excitement building ahead of film festival
Film festival fans are snapping up printed copies of the New Zealand International Film Festival programme, which have arrived in Dunedin with three weeks to go before screenings begin.
The Star
July 23
Dedicated musician to take flight on new adventure in Finland
With just three weeks to go before he departs for a new musical adventure in Helsinki, Finland, Dunedin musician Cameron Monteath is flat out rehearsing and performing for local audiences.
The Star
July 23
Review: ‘Babyface’ brings wrestling into the theatre in hugely entertaining fashion
Ōtepoti Dunedin actor-playwright Nick Tipa (Kāi Tahu) shows remarkable toughness and agility, not to mention serious acting chops, in a return season of his award-winning solo show Babyface.
The Star
July 22
Live D&D sessions bring fantasy worlds to life and build connections
The arcane world of popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is explored each month by local actors in high-spirited, entertaining sessions in front of live audiences.
Dunedin
July 18
What’s On in Dunedin
What's On in Dunedin