CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

July 25: Kazbah Studio Inc presents a “Midwinter Hafla” dance party, with dance, drumming and potluck supper, featuring Unfortunate Repercussions and Khamzin belly dancers, 6pm, Kazbah Studio, 49 Frasers Rd, Kaikorai Valley.

July 26: Dunedin Children’s Choir and Friends present a concert in support of Dunedin musician Cameron Monteath’s upcoming studies in Finland, featuring Sings Hilda, the SMMC Recorder Ensemble, string students of Ella George, St Kilda Brass players, and solo piano works played by Monteath, 3.30pm St Hilda’s Collegiate Chapel. Entry by koha/donation.

July 26: Southern Consort of Voices presents “Starlight”, unaccompanied choral works inspired by the night sky and the seasons at Matariki, including the Ōtepoti premiere of Anthony Ritchie’s Ururangi, 7.30pm, St Paul’s Cathedral.

August 4: Operatunity presents touring show “The Rat Pack and Marilyn — Vegas Legends” show, 11am, Mosgiel Coronation Hall.

August 5: Lunchtime Concert: Performance Students in Recital — Otago University music students present vocal and instrumental works, 1pm, Marama Hall.

August 7: Silverpeaks Country Music Club “Variety Concert”, with guests Bevan Gardiner, The Young Family, and John Meddings, 7.30pm, Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel. All welcome, door charge. Inquiries, phone 021 107-6996.

August 8: Little Box of Operas and City Choir Dunedin present John Rutter’s family-friendly The Reluctant Dragon and Five Childhood Lyrics, directed by Jenny Burchell and musical director David Burchell, with narrator Philip Craigie and soloists Teddy Finney Waters (tenor) and Joseph Kelly (tenor), 4pm and 7.30pm, Otago Boys High School auditorium.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

July 24: Shannon Burnett, 7.30pm, Inch Bar. Koha.

July 24: Delaney Davidson, on tour with new album Baby Heavyweight, 8pm, Hanover Hall. Tickets via Moshtix.

July 24: Soul Deep play live, 8.30pm, The Bog. Free entry.

July 24: Reggae Vibes wit Unkle Jimmy, Laafta, and Jungle Fari, at The Crown Hotel.

July 24: Ammonita present their Spore EP release, with Monkey Do and Fubar, 9pm, Pearl Diver, St Andrew St.

July 25: “An Evening of Sound and Vision”, featuring A Dream is Like a Magic Cloak, Epinephrine (Dante), Grvdggr, Leben Young, L$D Fundraiser, Perry Buoy, PMT, The Ruined Map, and Stone Feathered Glass, 6pm, Lodge Māori, 249 Ravensbourne Rd.

July 25: The Weather and I, 7pm, Trendsetter Studios, 245 Signal Hill Rd.

July 25: Sam Charlesworth, Houses in Motion, and Gregor Rolls, 7.30pm, Inch Bar. Koha.

July 25: Menzies present their Holding My Cold Hand, Even Though Yours is Warm album release tour, with U-No Juno and Dolly Possum, 8.30pm, Pearl Diver, St Andrew St.

July 25: Caru & Brandn Shiraz, with Cookine, Norty Club Collective, and Sarahtonen, 9pm, No8 Distillery, 90 Bond St.

July 26: Jazz Rock Fusion Concert, with Perfect Filth, Redshift, Minor Blues, Studio 2, and All Blues, 3pm, Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St. All ages.

July 26: Dunedin Folk Club presents Cap’n Spoonbill & The Hoiho performing sea shanties a capella in a child-friendly matinee, 4pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave. Koha entry.

August 13: British stand-up comedian, actor and TV personality Alan Davies presents “Think Ahead”, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

THEATRE & POETRY

Until July 25: Dunedin actor-writer Nick Tipa presents his award-winning solo show Babyface for a return season before heading to Edinburgh Fringe Festival, performances at 7pm, Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

July 30-August 8: Dunedin Repertory Society presents Harold Pinter’s classic play The Dumb Waiter, directed by Chris Cook, evening performances 7.30pm, Sunday matinee 2pm, Playhouse Theatre, Albany St.

DANCE

July 23 and 30: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

July 23 and 30: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

July 28 and 30: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

July 27: Seniors Climate Action Network (Scan) Dunedin hosts a public presentation by Green MP Scott Willis on “Sustainable energy options and solutions for New Zealand”, noon, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library.

July 29: Otago Decorative and Fine Art Society talk on “Portraits in Stone: The Great Cathedrals of Medieval England” by visiting British art historian Mark Cottle, 7.30pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Inquiries, visit www.dfasnz.org.nz

August 5: NZ Society of Genealogists Dunedin branch meeting, with speaker Emeritus Prof Lachlan Paterson on “Preserving the past: looking for ancestors”, 6.30pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library. All welcome (public $3).

FILM

July 29: Dunedin Film Society screening of Heat (1995), directed by Michael Mann, 7pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

August 5 and 12: Dunedin Film Society presents two free film screenings to celebrate its 80th anniversary — The Blue Angel (August 5) and Nosferatu (August 12), 7.30pm, Rialto Cinemas Dunedin. Reserve seats by emailing dunedinfilmsociety@gmail.com.

August 14-30: Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival, screenings at the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas Dunedin.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

July 23 and 30: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

July 23 and 30: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

July 25: PHA Dunedin Hub hosts a workshop on making kefir (fermented drink), 1pm-3pm, Caversham Outdoor Bowling Club, Hazel Ave. $5 donation appreciated.

July 27 and August 3: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

July 29 and August 5: Social Hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

August 8: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club urban walk (Outram), departing 10am corner Melville and Princes Sts. Petrol charge $5. Potential members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan (03) 950-3019.

MUSIC GROUPS

July 23 and 30: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, cnr Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

July 24 and 31: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

July 24 and August 7: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

July 27, August 3 and 10: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

July 27, August 3 and 10: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

July 27, August 3 and 10: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

July 28, August 4 and 11: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn 027 4876-443.

July 28, August 4 and 11: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz.

July 28, August 4 and 11: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome, inquiries email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz.

EXHIBITIONS

Until July 24: “Punakaiki — Water & Rock”, works by Jessica Crothall, Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St. Artist talk, noon on July 18.

July 24-August 30: “To See Takes Time”, works by Evan Woodruffe, Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until July 27: “Broadly Speaking”, a survey of works by leading NZ narrative artist Nigel Brown ONZM, accompanied by a catalogue with texts by Fiona Farrell, Glenn Colquhoun and David Craig, Milford Galleries Dunedin, 18 Dowling St. Artist talk, 2.30pm on July 25.

Until July 31: Art@Marinoto presents “Southern Places and Passions”, works by Bev Brenssell, Mercy Hospital campus, Newington Ave.

Until July 31: Children’s art exhibition, Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre.

Until August 1: Otago Art Society 150th Annual Exhibition, featuring 200+ artworks, 1st floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until August 1: ‘‘The Ogee & Manaia’’, new paintings by 2025 Frances Hodgkins Fellow Reece King, first floor, Hocken Collections and Gallery, 90 Anzac Ave.

Until August 5: “Mirrors”, new works by Zehavit Darlington, Koru Gallery.

Until August 23: “What Did People Do All Day?”, found-object sculptures by Nick Austin, alongside earlier works, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more.

Ongoing: Friends of the Hocken Collections offer the public the chance to buy “Banks’ Florilegium”, prints of botanical engravings from Captain Cook’s first world voyage, 1768-1771, as a fundraiser — 40% of sale proceeds go to the Hocken. For information, visit www.alecto-historical-editions.com

GARDEN EVENTS

July 25: Dunedin Gardening Club meeting, with speaker Clinton Chambers, of Ōtepoti Garden Festival, and Kerry Ryan on “Just one more plant, I promise — the story of his garden”, 12.30pm, Green Island Bowling Club, 183 Main South Rd. Bring a plate for afternoon tea.

August 3: Otago Daffodil Club AGM, 7.30pm, Janet Cameron lounge, Shand St, Green Island. All welcome. Supper provided. Inquiries, phone Margaret on 489-8779.

GENERAL EVENTS

July 23 and 30: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com.

July 24 and 31: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

July 27: Āraiteuru Marae hosts the Pātaka Ora free community dinner, 6pm, marae dining hall, 24 Shetland St, Wakari. All welcome for a hot meal and company.

July 27, August 3 and 10: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

July 27, August 3 and 10: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

July 28, August 4 and 11: Old Yang-style tai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.