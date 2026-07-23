With just three weeks to go before he departs for a new musical adventure in Helsinki, Finland, Dunedin musician Cameron Monteath is flat out rehearsing and performing for local audiences.

Monteath, 25, is excited to have earned a place in the highly competitive Master of Music (Composition) programme at the prestigious Sibelius Academy, and will depart for Finland on August 13.

His Sibelius Academy course will build on the music studies Monteath has done at the University of Otago, graduating with a BMus (Hons) in piano and composition, and a BA in French and German.

In the meantime, he is busy preparing to provide piano accompaniment for young singers in for this weekend’s Dunedin Performing Arts Competitions Society Junior Vocal Festival, as well as taking part in a fundraising concert to be presented by Dunedin Children’s Choir & Friends on Sunday.

The concert, to be held from 3.30pm at St Hilda’s Collegiate chapel is directed by Nastasha Manowitz and will feature the Dunedin Children’s Choir, Sings Hilda, the Saturday Morning Music Classes Recorder Ensemble, Ella George string students, St Kilda Brass members, and piano works played by Monteath.

Entry is by koha/donation, with the funds raised going towards Monteath’s expenses while studying in Finland.

Monteath has close connections to many of these groups, often performing with them as accompanist, and is very grateful for their support.

"I fell very fortunate that we are coming together for this lovely initiative — it will be wonderful to play with them again before I go away,” he said.

A viola player with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra for the past five years, Monteath will perform with the orchestra one last time in its “Clerici conducts Beethoven’s Triple” concert on August 1.

"It will be special to have the chance to perform alongside some of my teachers — Dr Tessa Petersen, Dr Heleen du Plessis, and Prof Terence Dennis in that concert. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Plans are also under way for a final fundraising recital on August 9, featuring local musicians, including a string octet, and Monteath playing some of his own compositions. Details are still being finalised.

Monteath is happy to be so busy in the lead-up to his departure for Finland, and is looking forward to his new musical chapter.

"The selection process for the Sibelius Academy is rigorous and challenging, but I also gained the impression that the teachers there really care about their students and their work,” he said.

"They also do a good job of preparing students for the real world.”

Having studied composition under the steady guiding hand of Dunedin composer Prof Emeritus Anthony Ritchie, Monteath is looking forward to intense further learning in composition during the two and a-half-year course.

He is also pleased to be permitted to continue his piano studies, and plans to audition for the viola section of the Sibelius Academy student orchestra.

"There are going to be so many opportunities to learn and perform — I just feel so fortunate.”

Along with talent and hard work, good planning has also had a role in Monteath’s success in making it to Finland to study.

He saved up throughout his Otago University years and was able to pay the €28,000 course fees and flights from his savings.

He has applied for scholarships, is busy fundraising to help cover additional costs, and hopes to find work in Helsinki to support himself and his studies.