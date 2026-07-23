Nick Tipa presents Babyface

Te Whare o Rukutia — Thursday, July 23

Review by Brenda Harwood

Ōtepoti Dunedin actor-playwright Nick Tipa (Kāi Tahu) shows remarkable toughness and agility, not to mention serious acting chops, in a return season of his award-winning solo show Babyface.

Written and performed by Tipa, with dramaturgy by Bronwyn Wallace and direction by Sara Georgie, Babyface was first presented in the 2025 Dunedin Fringe Festival — winning awards, and was named production of the year in the Ōtepoti Dunedin Theatre Awards.

In preparation for taking the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August, Tipa has refined the show to a slick 55 minute romp, with spot-on AV elements helping to push the pace along.

Babyface is a funny and poignant look at the life and times of small town New Zealand, through the eyes of 10 year-old wrestling fan “Whiplash” (real name Kahu).

As the new kid at school, Kahu’s wrestling dreams help him to navigate friendships, life’s daily challenges, and the half-understood actions of the adults in his life — the difficulties in his parents’ relationship in particular.

Clad in authentic-looking wrestling costume, with awesome boots, Tipa is in constant motion throughout the performance, taking on about a dozen different characters — from children to the men of the local volunteer fire brigade.

Tipa’s brilliantly depicted changes in stance, facial expression and voices make it clear who is talking, and the sound and AV elements by Zac Nicholls and Quinn Hardie add vital and entertaining elements to the tale.

And then there is the wrestling.With a backdrop of authentic-sounding ringside announcements and the roar of the crowd, Tipa stages full-on wrestling “matches” on his own.

These hugely entertaining bouts are filled with authentic-looking wrestling holds, poses, spins, kicks, flips and falls, in an action-packed illustration of young Kahu’s rich imaginary life.

The supportive audience cheered on Tipa and his enthusiastic young character at every opportunity, and everyone left the theatre with smiles on their faces.

Babyface continues at Te Whare o Rukutia at 7pm this Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25.

All the best to this talented local performer for his upcoming season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz