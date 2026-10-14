ATHLETICS

October 15: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

October 15: Biv Dunedin Trail Runners, weekly social trail runs, Thursdays at 6pm, visit fb.com/BivDunedinTrailRunner for start location.

October 17: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, starts 9am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

October 18: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

October 19: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, children’s athletics, Monday club night, 5.30pm, Chingford Park.

October 20: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

October 20: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sole Tuesdays weekly training, starts 5pm, Caledonian Ground.

October 21: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

CROQUET

October 15, 16, 18: Punga Croquet Club, regular club sessions, Thursdays 1pm, Fridays 10am, and Sundays 1pm, corner Lawson and Ross St. Inquiries: pungacroquetclub@gmail.com.

October 15, 17: Forbury Park Croquet Club, Thursday and Saturday at 12.45pm (both golf croquet and association played), 123 Victoria Rd. Inquiries: georgemcinnes1948@gmail.com.

October 15, 17, 21: Leith Croquet Club, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1.15pm (golf croquet), Thursdays and Saturdays 1.15pm (association croquet), 9 Quentin Ave, Leith Valley. Inquiries: glennjoan.m@gmail.com.

October 16, 17, 18, 21: Tainui Croquet Club, Club Days Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm (golf croquet), Wednesday mornings and Saturday afternoons (association croquet and monthly beginners), 24a Tahuna Rd. Inquiries: tainuicc@gmail.com.

FITNESS

October 19: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

October 20: Old Yang-style Tai Chi sessions, 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

GOLF

October 19: Diggers Golf, report by 10am for a 10.30am tee off. Twelve Oaks Golf Club. All golfers welcome.

INDOOR BOWLS

October 16, 20: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Tuesdays 10.30am, Fridays 10am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

October 19: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

TABLE TENNIS

October 16: Table Tennis Continuum, 9am-11am, Edgar Centre.