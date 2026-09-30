A spring exhibition, opening this weekend, is the final major event in the Otago Art Society’s 150th anniversary year.

The showcase, which has the theme “New Beginnings”, will open this Saturday, October 3, and run until October 24, upstairs in the society’s galleries at Dunedin Railway Station.

About 160 artworks created by society members will be featured, across a broad range of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, digital, printmaking, jewellery and textiles.

The show is being judged by artist and art educator Denise McMahon and prizes will be awarded at the opening on Friday night.

Exhibition lead and OAS immediate past president Rose Shepard said, in a statement, “It’s been a wonderful 150th year for the Otago Art Society in 2026 with several celebrations focusing on our history”.

“It’s now time to look to the future. Having a spring exhibition with a theme of “New Beginnings” is a great way to signal that the Otago Art Society is looking forward with energy and enthusiasm as we move towards 2027,” Ms Shepard said.

“The society is continuing to grow with membership rising to more than 450 members, including exhibiting artists and art supporters."

The society’s 2027 programme would include a busy programme of exhibitions and activities, which would be accessible and free to the public.

"These include our newly introduced children’s art education programmes. An exhibition theme about growth and renewal is a perfect fit at this time,” she said.

The OAS Spring Exhibition is supported by Ryman Healthcare, and Ryman residents will receive a personalised guided tour of the exhibition and varied artworks on display.

Exhibition entry is free to the public 10am to 4pm daily, and all artworks are for sale.

— Allied Media