This week The Star is launching Star Pets to showcase the funniest, fluffiest and most chaotic companions in our community. Our first celebrity creature is a beloved cat with a playful attitude.

Tinker

Tinker is a much-loved smooch we rescued from the SPCA and he throws some interesting shapes when sleeping.

He's very playful, occasionally spicy, loves being out in the rain and inhales food like a Labrador.

He announces his arrival every time he comes inside to alert us to feeding duties.

Caroline Hunter, Dunedin.

The Hunter family have won a prezzie voucher that they can spend at local stores.

Ready to put your animal in the spotlight?

Email pets@thestar.co.nz