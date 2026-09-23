CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

October 1: Piano recital by Abhinath Berry, featuring works by Liszt, Albeniz and Ginastera, 1pm, First Church. Free admission, all welcome. Donations welcome towards Berry’s doctoral studies in the United Kingdom.

Pianist Abhinath Berry, pictured performing during last month's School of Music centenary concert, will present a recital today, October 1, from 1pm at First Church, featuring works by Liszt, Albeniz, and Ginastera. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

October 1: “Bach in Dunedin” a recital by cellist Boudewijn Keenan, with Heleen du Plessis, Tom McGrath and Portia Bell, playing works by Bach, Hindemith, Barriere and Popper, 7pm, Hanover Hall.

October 2-4: The New Zealand Young Writers Festival, featuring talks, conversations, workshops, Otago Poetry Slam Champs, zines and more, at Te Whare o Rukutia and Dunedin Community Gallery, Princes St.

October 7: School of Performing Arts concert by Recital 1 Music Students, presenting a range of vocal and instrumental works, 1pm, Marama Hall.

October 9-11: Southern Heritage Trust presents Dunedin Heritage Weekend, with talks, tours and Steampunk high tea. Full programme and tickets www.southernheritage.org.nz

October 10: City Choir Dunedin presents Bach’s Mass in B Minor, conducted by David Burchell, with Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano), Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano), Claire Barton (alto) and Teddy Finney-Water (tenor), 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

October 14: School of Performing Arts concert by Recital 2 Music Students, presenting a range of vocal and instrumental works, 1pm, Marama Hall.

October 16: Dunedin Collegiate Orchestra’s “Spring Concert”, featuring selected movements from Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 1 with soloist Ozan Biner-McGrath, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, 7pm, Bayfield High School.

October 16: Relive the heyday of The Beatles with the “Beatlemania On Tour” tribute show, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

October 3: On the Door Dunedin presents “Welcome to Ravensbourne Hall, a musical concert series #1”, featuring Tiny Pieces of Eight and Bulletproof Convertible, 7.30pm. Tickets at Relics Music Store and undertheradar.

October 3: Cindy album release tour witth Ivy, Fastplant, Rotom Washing Machine and Shotgun Wedding, 8pm at The Crown Hotel.

October 4: Neither Do I, Hamish Waddell and Rotom Washing Machine, 8pm at The Crown Hotel.

October 8: Heka and The Honey Robots, 8pm at The Crown Hotel.

October 10: Dunedin outfit The Whirling Eddys play rhythm ‘n blues, 7.30pm, at Moons. Bookings via humanitix.com

THEATRE & POETRY

October 1: “Nighttime Utterances” a moody evening of poetry and music performance by Canadian interdisciplinary artist Colleen Coco Collins, 6pm at Blue Oyster Art Project Space, 16 Dowling St. Doors open 5.30pm.

October 1-2: Lunchtime Theatre, PERF301 performance project, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

Until October 4: Dunedin Repertory Society Children’s Theatre presents Peter Pan, adapted by Rebecca Glover and Dylan Shield, directed by Brent Caldwell, with music by Dylan Shield, performances at 11am and 2pm, The Playhouse, Albany St.

October 7: Octagon Collective poetry night with featured readings from former Poet Laureate David Eggleton and former Burns Fellow David Howard, with MC Mac Macdonald, plus open mic, 7pm, New Athenaeum Theatre, Octagon. All welcome.

October 8-9: Lunchtime Theatre, Voyage 36, the Backstage for Performance class transform the theatre into a magic space of invention, technology and mystery, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

DANCE

October 1 and 8: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 1 and 8: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

October 6 and 8: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

October 6: Taieri Friendship Club meeting, with guest speakers Louis Brown and Kim Barnes, of Dunedin Airport, 9.30am, Taieri Bridge Club Rooms, corner Church and Wickliffe Sts. Inquiries, phone Lynne 021 111 2169.

October 6: Probus Club of Dunedin South meeting, with speaker former Dunedin City Councillor Andrew Whiley, 10am St Peter’s Church hall, Hillside Rd. Inquiries, contact Jack Holt on 027 325-5636.

October 7: NZ Society of Genealogists Dunedin Branch meeting, with speaker on “Using technology in genealogy — photographing headstones, GPS and handheld scanners, from 6.30pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th Floor, Dunedin Public Library. All welcome. Visitors $3.

October 8: Silverstream Women’s Club meeting, with speaker Carl Schiller on “Cycling in Alaska”, 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, Church St. Inquiries, phone Vicki on 489-7491 or 027 438-6393.

FILM

October 7: Dunedin Film Society screening of Kwaidan (1964), directed by Masaki Kobayashi, 7pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St. Note earlier start time.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

October 1: The Better Taxes Campaign will run a public workshop in Dunedin on potential changes to New Zealand’s tax system, 5.30pm at South Dunedin Community Network, 51 Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Please RSVP via www.bettertaxes.nz/fof_dunedin

October 1 and 8: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

October 1 and 8: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 3 and 7: The Garden School of Art courses in Botanical Art and Illustration and Life Drawing with Anatomy begin. Inquiries, contact jo@livingart.co.nz, 022 461-2561, or 021 131-1960.

October 4 and 10: SGINZ Buddhist Activity Centre offers chanting and Buddhism study, at 43 Manor Pl, all welcome. Sessions from 10am-11.30am on October 4, 1pm-2.30pm on October 10. Inquiries, email dunedin@sginz.org

October 5 and 12: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

October 7 and 14: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

October 10: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club field trip from Akatore to the sea, departing the corner of Melville and Princes Sts at 9am. Cost $15. Prospective members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan on (03) 950-3019.

MUSIC GROUPS

October 1 and 8: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

October 2 and 9: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 2 and 9: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

October 2 and 9: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

October 2 and 9: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

October 2 and 16: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

October 4 and 18: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125-5322.

October 6 and 13: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

October 6 and 13: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

October 6 and 13: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

October 6 and 13: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

The image of Puketapu, from Bushy Hill Rd, is among the works on display in Dunedin artist Nic Dempster's exhibition "Coastal Approach" on show until October 8 at Gallery De Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St. Image: Nic Dempster

EXHIBITIONS

October 1-11: “Now That’s Different”, OpenArts Spring Exhibition on the theme of “storm in a teacup”, 10am-4pm daily at Macandrew Bay Hall.

October 1-31: “Tales, Tangles & Tiny Adventures”, watercolour, ink and whimsical tales by Michele Dalwood, part of the Art@Marinoto Cafe programme, Mercy Hospital.

Until October 3: Dunedin Dream Brokerage presents “Between Us”, a collective of current and recent Dunedin School of Art students taking over 125 George St with a space for art, kōrero, making and connection.

October 3-24: “New Beginnings”, Otago Art Society Rhyman Spring Exhibition, at the society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

October 3-31: “Human Beings are Phototropic, They Move Towards Light”, paintings by Kirsten Ferguson, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St. Artist talk this Saturday, October 3, noon.

October 3-February 8: “Early New Zealand Modernist”, works by Whanganui-born artist Edith Collier, based on the principles of post-impressionist, developed and toured by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Exhibition tour this Saturday, 11am.

Until October 8: “Coastal Approach” works by Nic Dempster, at Gallery de Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St.

October 10-18: Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society Members’ Exhibition, showcasing its membership, hosting workshops, and raising funds to support DPAG and the Ōtepoti Art Scene, at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

Until October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until October 30: “Fantails in Four Seasons”, new works by Kaori Jackson, Koru Gallery.

Until October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

GARDEN EVENTS

October 3: The West Harbour Garden Trail and Spring Flower Show, 10am-4pm. See Sawyer’s Bay Garden Club’s Facebook page for details.

October 5: Heritage Roses Otago working bee, 9am-noon, Northern Cemetery, Lovelock Ave. Bring weeding and pruning gear, plus solid footwear. Morning tea provided. Any help welcome.

October 7: Otago Rose Society meeting, with speaker Gillian Vine on “Tresco Abbey Garden, Isles of Scilly, England”, 7.30pm, St Peter’s hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

October 18: Heritage Roses Otago AGM, with speaker Clare Haig, of Nelson, on “Growing living heirlooms”, 2pm at Hopes Bowls Stadium, Tahuna Rd. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. All welcome.

GENERAL EVENTS

October 1 and 8: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

October 3: Get-together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.

October 3-4: Dunedin Brick Show 2026, 10am-4pm, Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre.

October 3-4: Dunedin Brick Show 2026, 10am-4pm, Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre.

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465-1516.