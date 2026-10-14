CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

October 16: Dunedin Collegiate Orchestra’s “Spring Concert”, featuring selected movements from Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 1 with soloist Ozan Biner-McGrath, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, 7pm, Bayfield High School.

October 16: Relive the heyday of The Beatles with the “Beatlemania On Tour” tribute show, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

October 17: Southern Youth Choir presents “Rejoice”, a variety of old and new music by Britten, Finzi, Wood and more, 7.30pm, St Paul’s Cathedral.

October 18: Dunedin Musical Society presents chamber music groups, U3A Choir, solo flute and violin, 2pm, Mornington Methodist Church.

October 21: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra presents “Serenade”, works by Andree, Haydn, and Brahms, conducted by Tianyi Lu, with soloist Andrew Joyce (cello), 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

October 15: Tealskie and Ammonita at The Crown Hotel.

October 15, 17 and 20: Karaoke every Thursday and Saturday, plus open mic on Tuesday, with Jae Bedford, at The Bog.

October 16: Reggae Vibes with Botts the Elder, Unkle Jimmy, Te Selektah, Sparky, and Jungle Fari, at The Crown Hotel.

October 16 and 23: Karaoke with Jae Bedford, at Crofters Arms.

October 17: “The Groovy Election Tour”, Kōpūtai People’s Party and The Wild Chitokakas present a night of political satire and groove-heavy music, at Waitati Hall. Doors open 7.30pm, music starts 8pm.

October 17: High Altar, Stef Animal, and Finance, at The Crown Hotel.

October 18: Performers’ Club gathering, with featured backing band 3AM and various acts, 2pm-4.30pm, Heff’s Hotel Lounge Bar, South Dunedin. All welcome.

October 18: Dunedin Folk Club presents Skin & Bone, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

October 23: Dunedin Jazz Club presents a big band version of international Latin jazz pianist Dan Costa’s Suite Tres Rios album, with the Bill Martin Big Band, 7.30pm, Hanover Hall.

THEATRE & POETRY

October 15-16: Lunchtime Theatre, Masquerade, exuberant choreographic works devised by students of DANC204/304 for musical theatre, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

DANCE

October 15: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 8 and 22: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

October 20 and 22: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

October 16: Arthritis Support Group meeting, Orokonui Ecosanctuary at 12 noon for a lunch and chat. For details, contact Karen 027 458-4698.

October 17: Dunedin Death Cafe meeting, a chance to discuss death and dying, from 2.45pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Pre-register via the Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

October 21: The Gibson Talk by Dr Susan Wardell, of the Otago University Centre for Medical Humanities, on “Complicating Online Care in Aotearoa”, highlighting the role of internet technologies, 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, cnr Whitby and Galloway Sts. Koha. All welcome.

October 28: “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind”, an evening of short talks exploring the science and stories of dementia and brain health, in support of Alzheimers Otago, 6pm-8pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic, 95 Forth St. Tickets via humanitix

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

October 15 and 22: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

October 15 and 22: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 17: PHA Dunedin Hub workshop on common herbs and how to use them, 1pm-3pm, 51 Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin.

October 17: Mosgiel Genealogy Group meeting, with guest Angela Wanhall on “the Māori Occupation at Henly”, 2pm, Methodist Hall, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel.

October 19 and 26: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local nonprofit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

October 20 and 27: “Parents’ Place” gathering for parents, Tuesday 10am-noon, at SuperGrans space, South City Mall, 132 Hillside Rd. Inquiries, phone Philippa on 027 422-7472, or email manager@supergransdunedin.co.nz

October 21 and 28: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

October 21, November 4 and 18: West Taieri Embroiderers Guild meetings, 10am-2.30pm, Outram District Memorial Hall. All interested and new stitchers welcome, contact Robin Hill 027 481-1012.

October 28: “The Power of Chanting” Red Tent Ōtepoti Dunedin Sistar Circle, at Ayu Community Space. Register attendance via Facebook or email redtentotepotidunedin@gmail.com

MUSIC GROUPS

October 15 and 22: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 6.45pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

October 16 and 23: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 16 and 23: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

October 16 and 23: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

October 16 and 23: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

October 16 and 30: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

October 18 and November 1: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125-5322.

October 20 and 27: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

October 20 and 27: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

October 20 and 27: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

October 20 and 27: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

Green Island Art Group presents its annual Affordable Art Exhibition at the Meridian Mall, featuring hundreds of artworks by local artists, running from October 15 to 18. Photo: supplied

EXHIBITIONS

October 15-18: Green Island Art Group presents its “Annual Affordable Art Exhibition” and sale, works created by talented local artists, at the Meridian Mall.

October 16-29: “The Long Way Home”, mixed-media works by Anna Stichbury, at Gallery De Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St.

October 16-November 22: “The Wayfarer”, works by Robert Macdonald, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society Members’ Exhibition, showcasing the art of members, hosting workshops, and raising funds to support DPAG and the Ōtepoti Art Scene, at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

October 20-25: “Gathering Light”, group exhibition by six Dunedin artists connected through Otago Polytechnic night art classes — Barbara Macdonald, Wayne Fleet, Dawn McFarlane, Raimo Kuparinen, Shelley Porter, and Linda Kent-Lindsay,

Until October 24: “New Beginnings”, Otago Art Society Rhyman Spring Exhibition, at the society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until October 30: “Fantails in Four Seasons”, new works by Kaori Jackson, Koru Gallery.

Until October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

Until October 31: “Human Beings are Phototropic, They Move Towards Light”, paintings by Kirsten Ferguson, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until October 31: “Tales, Tangles & Tiny Adventures”, watercolour, ink and whimsical tales by Michele Dalwood, part of the Art@Marinoto Cafe programme, Mercy Hospital.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until February 8: “Early New Zealand Modernist”, works by Whanganui-born artist Edith Collier, based on the principles of post-impressionist, developed and toured by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Exhibition tour this Saturday, 11am.

Works by Wellington-based artist Anna Stichbury, including this piece titled Out of the Blue, are on display at Gallery De Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St, from October 16 to 29. Image: supplied

GARDEN EVENTS

October 18: Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden present the Rhododendron Day Plant Sale, with 17 plant-related stalls, 9am-12.30pm, DBG Propagation Facility, 82 Lovelock Ave. BYO bags and boxes.

October 18: Heritage Roses Otago AGM, with speaker Clare Haig, of Nelson, on “Growing living heirlooms”, 2pm at Hopes Bowls Stadium, Tahuna Rd. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. All welcome.

October 31: Dunedin Dahlia Circle annual Dahlia Tuber Sale, from 10am at St Kilda Bowling Club, cnr Royal Cresc and Ravelston St.

GENERAL EVENTS

October 17: Dunedin Host Lions Club annual Garage Sale, 8.30am-2pm, Rakiatea building, 42 Macandrew Rd. Raising funds for Camp Quality South.

October 19: Āraiteuru Marae Pātaka Ora free community dinner, all welcome for a hot meal and company, from 5.30pm at the marae dining hall, 24 Shetland St, Wakari.

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465-1516.