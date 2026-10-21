CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

October 23: Little Box of Opera AGM and annual concert, featuring soloists from The Reluctant Dragon singing excerpts and arias, 7.30pm, All Saints Church.

October 29: Cantores Choir present “Encore 2”, songs by Elgar, Faure, Gibbons and American works, conducted by Emanual Nolan, 7pm, Dunedin Railway Station. All proceeds to MS New Zealand.

October 31: Kazbah Studio presents a family-friendly Halloween Hafla dance party, featuring Dunedin’s Khamzin belly dancers, Christchurch’s Soul Star belly dancers and local Middle Eastern band Unfortunate Repercussions, 6.30pm, 49 Frasers Rd, Ellis Park. Koha.

November 4: NZTrio He Taonga Wairere presents “Reverie”, featuring works by Kulenty, Schoenberg, Bernstein and Schumann, 7pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

November 8: “Sunflowers in Bloom — Harmonies for Ukraine”, concert of classical and Ukrainian folk music, and words of hope, presented by Donald Cullington, Sydney Manowitz and friends, with performance by Stand With Ukraine, 2pm, St Paul’s Cathedral. Entry by koha, proceeds to support the Youth Orchestra of Ukraine.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

October 22: Blues-folk-indie outfit Fiona & The Glow celebrate new EP Infinity, with Phaedra Love, 7pm, at Pearl Diver, 73 St Andrew St. Tickets via Humanitix

October 22: The Dartz with Seek Help! and Out of Luck, 8pm, at the Crown Hotel.

October 22, 24 and 27: Karaoke every Thursday and Saturday, plus open mic on Tuesday, with Jae Bedford, at The Bog.

October 23: Dunedin Jazz Club presents a big band version of international Latin jazz pianist Dan Costa’s Suite Tres Rios album, with the Bill Martin Big Band, 7.30pm, Hanover Hall.

October 23: Sulfate And it Wants album release tour, with Pearly and Fumitory, 8pm, at The Crown Hotel.

October 23 and 30: Karaoke with Jae Bedford, at Crofters Arms.

October 24: Plague County, Rebirth to Ruin, Hevansia and Matt Danger, 8pm, at The Crown Hotel.

October 28 and November 11: Open mic with Jae Bedford, 7pm at Valley Lodge.

THEATRE & POETRY

October 22: Octagon Collective presents the launch of Kirstie McKinnon’s book Storm, launched by Claire Beynon and Dromedary Collective Press, 5.30pm, Dunningham Suite, Dunedin Public Library.

October 25: Downtime Activities presents its monthly RPG (role player game) performance — there may be a dragon, 6pm, Dunedin Gasworks Museum. Visit www.downtimeactivities.nz for more information and bookings.

DANCE

October 29 and November 5: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 29 and November 5: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

October 27 and 29: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean (right) and Otago University student Neve Journeaux have organised “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind”, an evening of short talks exploring the science and stories of dementia and brain health, October 28, 6pm-8pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic, 95 Forth St. Photo: Star Files

MEETINGS & TALKS

October 27: History of Medicine lecture “Hyperuricaemia, gout and chronic kidney disease across the centuries”, presented by Otago Medical School nephrology specialist Prof Rob Walker, 5.15pm, Barnett Lecture Theatre, first floor, Dunedin Hospital.

October 28: “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind”, an evening of short talks exploring the science and stories of dementia and brain health, in support of Alzheimers Otago, 6pm-8pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic, 95 Forth St. Tickets via humanitix

FILM

October 23: Tūhura Otago Museum celebrates the spooky season with a screening of Phantom of the Universe and The Shining, from 5.30pm, Planetarium.

October 25: Marathon screening of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Night trilogy, 12.30pm, Tūhura Otago Museum Planetarium.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

October 22 and 29: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

October 22 and 29: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 24-26: Ocean Beach Railway, New Zealand’s oldest heritage railway, celebrates its 65th anniversary with train rides, 11am-4pm. Gold coin.

October 25: Crop Swap in the Valley — all welcome to swap home-grown produce, plants, seeds, garden and kitchen helpers, and home-made goodies, 3pm, the Valley Project, 262 North Rd, NEV.

October 25-26: “Rekindle Resourceful Craft 2026” Ōtepoti Dunedin workshops, two days of hands-on making at Dunedin School of Art. Visit rekindle.org.nz for bookings.

October 26 and November 2: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

October 27 and November 3: “Parents’ Place” gathering for parents, Tuesday 10am-noon, at SuperGrans space, South City Mall, 132 Hillside Rd. Inquiries, phone Philippa on 027 422-7472, or email manager@supergransdunedin.co.nz

October 28 and November 4: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

October 28: “The Power of Chanting” Red Tent Ōtepoti Dunedin Sistar Circle, at Ayu Community Space. Register attendance via Facebook or email redtentotepotidunedin@gmail.com

MUSIC GROUPS

October 22 and 29: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 6.45pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

October 23 and 30: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 23 and 30: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

October 23 and 30: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

October 23 and 30: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

October 27 and November 3: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

October 27 and November 3: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

October 27 and November 3: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

October 27 and November 3: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

'Chatelaine' by Pam McKinlay is among the works on show in the "Amnesia" group exhibition by the Women's Work Art Collective, running from October 24-November 5 at Bertha Gallery, Port Chalmers. Image: Pam McKinlay

EXHIBITIONS

Until October 24: “New Beginnings”, Otago Art Society Rhyman Spring Exhibition, at the society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

October 24-November 15: “Amnesia”, group exhibition by Women’s Work Art Collective (WWAC), artists include Rowan Taigel, Linda Cook, Pam McKinlay, Emma Cook, Robbitti Stanly, and Rachel Zajac, at Bertha Gallery, 15 George St, Port Chalmers. Opening event, 4.30pm, October 25.

Until October 25: “Gathering Light”, group exhibition by six Dunedin artists connected through Otago Polytechnic night art classes — Barbara Macdonald, Wayne Fleet, Dawn McFarlane, Raimo Kuparinen, Shelley Porter, and Linda Kent-Lindsay, at Dunedin Community Gallery.

Until October 29: “The Long Way Home”, mixed-media works by Anna Stichbury, at Gallery De Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St.

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until October 30: “Fantails in Four Seasons”, new works by Kaori Jackson, Koru Gallery.

Until October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

Until October 31: “Human Beings are Phototropic, They Move Towards Light”, paintings by Kirsten Ferguson, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until October 31: “Tales, Tangles & Tiny Adventures”, watercolour, ink and whimsical tales by Michele Dalwood, part of the Art@Marinoto Cafe programme, Mercy Hospital.

Until November 22: “The Wayfarer”, works by Robert Macdonald, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until February 8: “Early New Zealand Modernist”, works by Whanganui-born artist Edith Collier, based on the principles of post-impressionist, developed and toured by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Exhibition tour this Saturday, 11am.

GARDEN EVENTS

October 31: Dunedin Dahlia Circle annual Dahlia Tuber Sale, from 10am at St Kilda Bowling Club, cnr Royal Cresc and Ravelston St.

GENERAL EVENTS

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465-1516.