Set to spent six weeks writing this spring is Auckland author Siobhan Harvey.

She is the recipient of the 2026 Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency, awarded jointly by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin Unesco City of Literature.

She will be based at Caselberg House in Broad Bay from October until mid-November.

“Being awarded a residency is taonga to a writer. It’s a treasured gift of time, space and support assisting the development of a literary project,” Harvey said.

Harvey has written nine books, including her memoir What We Remember, What We Forget, published by Otago University Press.

The residency, funded by a bequest from the late Margaret Egan, alternates each year between New Zealand writers and writers from Unesco Cities of Literature overseas. Photo: Liz March