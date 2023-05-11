Thorny exit from crash scene for teens

Two 18-year-olds were scratched by blackberry thorns after their car plunged over a steep bank in inclement weather, Dunedin police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a car crash in Double Hill Rd Waitati about 8.30pm yesterday.

The 18-year-old driver failed to take a sharp right-turn and went down a hill.

Both the driver and the 18-year old passenger were scratched by blackberries as they emerged from the crash and no serious injuries were reported.

Poor weather conditions and unfamiliarity with the road contributed to the crash, Sgt Lee said.

A Dunedin driver fled the scene of an early morning crash into a median barrier.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a crash in the southbound lane of the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1), near the Lookout Point fire station, about 4.40am today.

A vehicle carrying building supplies had hit the median barrier, spilling materials across the motorway, Sgt Lee said.

The driver fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Traffic was diverted to Concord while the scene was cleared, Sgt Lee said.

