Thousands enjoy wide variety of events at show

Thousands of people flocked to the Taieri on Saturday for a day full of farm activities and events at the annual A&P show.
Otago Taieri A&P Society president Dale Warren Harris said it had been a fantastic day with a "bumper" crowd.
The main goal of the event was to reconnect town and country and to entertain people, he said.
"Our goal is for people to turn up and have a really good day and do something they haven’t done before."
Otago Vintage Machinery Club member Max Martin, 17, of Saddle Hill brought a tractor and a 1948 Bedford K model truck that he was restoring to the show.
He said he now owned two Bedfords after a workmate made him a offer he could not refuse.
"He said you can have it for a 24-pack of Speight’s.
"You couldn’t really go wrong with it, could you?" Max said.
However, after pumping clean fuel into it, it started running with no problems, Max said.
All he had to do now was give it a lick of paint so he would not have to take a purple Bedford to the show.
It was a cool farm truck to own, Max said.
"Yeah nah, it’s a cool bit of history. There’re thousands of Bedfords everywhere — it’s just a well-thought-of truck really."