Three hurt after head-on Fairfield crash

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a head-on crash in Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the two-car crash in Morris St, Fairfield, about 8.45pm yesterday.

No-one was trapped and crews assisted at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

A St John incident report said two vehicles attended the incident and transported one seriously injured and two moderately injured people to Dunedin Hospital.

Constable Megan Harvey, of Dunedin, said the cars collided head-on.

An evidential blood test had been requested from one of the drivers, Const Harvey said.

