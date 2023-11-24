Three hurt as car rolls near Dunedin

Three people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled on Blueskin Road, north of Dunedin, this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response unit went to the scene after the alarm was raised at 7.28am.

"Our ambulance officers treated and transported three patients to Dunedin Hospital, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition."

A firefighter at the scene of the crash. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The crash happened about 1km from the turnoff to Long Beach.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said FENZ dispatched crews from Willowbank and Port Chalmers to the investigate.

None of the occupants was trapped and all four managed to get out of the vehicle before FENZ arrived.