Three schools in South to get $4.5m

Taieri College is set to get four new classrooms. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Government is investing over $4.5 million in three Otago and Southland schools to help stabilise short-term role growth.

The money will provide two classrooms for Oamaru Intermediate School, two for Te Wharekura o Arowhenua in Invercargill and four classrooms for Taieri College.

The investment is part of a $100 million commitment to provide 100,000 additional places for pupils by 2030.

Over $25 million is also being invested in Auckland schools and $6 million in Bay of Plenty and Waiariki schools.

Taieri College principal David Hunter said the classrooms took a lot of pressure off.

There were a lot of buildings going up around the area and the population had been growing.

The classrooms would be ‘‘very helpful’’ and it was great news, he said.

He understood the classrooms were relocatable buildings that would be delivered to the school.

He had not been told the specifics of the funding, but he hoped the classrooms would be provided by the start of the school year.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz