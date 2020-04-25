Three taken to Dunedin Hospital after crashes

The truck and trailer came off Main South Road and winded up on the motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A truck driver has suffered moderate injuries after their vehicle rolled down a bank and crashed onto Dunedin's Southern Motorway early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection with the Main South Road on-ramp in Green Island shortly after 2am.

The Christchurch-based truck carrying chilled and frozen goods left the road before rolling down a bank, landing on its side and blocking the south-bound lane of the motorway on State Highway 1.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said they were called to the scene at 2.20am.

Two ambulances attended and took the driver to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the road remained closed while a crane removed the truck and trailer, and had since reopened.

A crane was used to help clear the Southern Motorway. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Meanwhile, two people have been injured in another early morning crash, this time on Mount Cargill Rd.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle incident about 2.35am

Siobhan Campbell said two ambulances attended and took two people to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the incident did not cause any road blockages.