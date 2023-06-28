Toddler found wandering Mosgiel streets

A 2-year-old boy has been safely returned to his family after being found wandering the streets of Mosgiel with a dog this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a member of the public called police about 8am after seeing the toddler walking with a German Shepherd along Wickliffe St and High St.

Police picked the boy and his dog up, and after doing some door knocks, they were able to find his home and return them.

Snr Sgt Bond said police would follow up the matter with the boy’s parents through Youth Aid.

