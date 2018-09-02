Tractor fire behind Logan Park High School

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze after a tractor burst into flames in North Dunedin today.

Mountain Biking Otago committee member Hamish Seaton was driving the tractor at the bike tracks behind Logan Park High School when it began smoking shortly after 2pm.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze which started in a tractor this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

He rushed to get a extinguisher out of his car, but by then the fire was too large and had little effect, he said.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Dunedin City station officer Martin Hastie said the cause of the fire was being investigated.