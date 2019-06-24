Monday, 24 June 2019

Traffic affected after multi-car crash on Southern Motorway

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Emergency services have been called to a multi-car crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    A police spokesman said they were called to the crash just after the Mosgiel on-ramp at 7.55am.

    Three vehicles were involved in the crash and that the eastbound lanes were partially blocked.

    Traffic was backed up and diverted for a time after the crash.

    St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.

    Traffic was also building up along the motorway.

    A St John spokesman said six people were assessed at the scene, but only one person, who suffered minor injuries, required transporting to Dunedin Hospital.

