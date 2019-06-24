Traffic affected after multi-car crash on Southern Motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to a multi-car crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.
A police spokesman said they were called to the crash just after the Mosgiel on-ramp at 7.55am.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and that the eastbound lanes were partially blocked.
Traffic was backed up and diverted for a time after the crash.
St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.
Traffic was also building up along the motorway.
A St John spokesman said six people were assessed at the scene, but only one person, who suffered minor injuries, required transporting to Dunedin Hospital.