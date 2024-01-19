Trailer parking sparks street row

A Dunedin man who parked his trailer in the middle of the street ended his night pepper sprayed and in custody.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Edinburgh St in Green Island yesterday after a man towing a trailer stopped in the road and ‘‘caused a commotion’’ with members of the public.

After the 52-year-old man drove off police found him at a nearby address a short time later.

He underwent an impairment test which he did not complete, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested as he became uncooperative with officers and was pepper sprayed during the skirmish.

Police asked for a blood sample to be taken, but the man refused.

The man was due to appear in court today charged with driving while forbidden and refusing officers request for blood.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz