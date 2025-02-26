Stolen pie with a side order of abuse

Night ‘n Day South Dunedin. Photo: ODT Files

A man returned to a Dunedin convenience store he was twice trespassed from to hurl abuse at staff and pinch a morning pie, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Night ‘n Day South Dunedin, in King Edward St, at about 8.15am yesterday.

A 49-year-old man had entered the store, allegedly taking ‘‘some pies and a drink’’, and began to abuse staff.

‘‘I don't know if that was just his breakfast that he chose to have that morning.’’

He allegedly called the staff members ‘‘b******’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man left the store without paying for the items, but was found and arrested by police.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with burglary.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had been trespassed from the same store twice previously last month, and part of his bail conditions was to not go back there.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz