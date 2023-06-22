Troublesome intersection under review ... again

A cyclist was injured this week in a crash at the intersection of Pine Hill Rd and Great King St in Dunedin, the site of a series of crashes over the years. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The safety of a problem intersection in North Dunedin will be considered within a deeper investigation of how State Highway1 should function in the central city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency looked into potential solutions for the intersection of Pine Hill Rd (SH1) and Great King St late in 2021.

"Subsequent modelling did not find a low-cost solution that could be implemented without further investigation to make sure it would be the best solution," the agency said yesterday.

It will be considered later this year as part of a single-stage business case for adjustment to the Dunedin SH1 corridor.

The focus of that work is how SH1 might best be modified to accommodate construction of the new Dunedin hospital.

"The extent of this project includes this particular intersection and will consider [approaches that were on a short list] and any new options to ensure a workable solution is achievable, safe and effective."

Dangers at the intersection were highlighted again this week by a crash between a car and a cyclist, who suffered serious neck injuries.

The motorist failed to see the cyclist coming down Pine Hill Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He said the latest crash was another opportunity to learn about the dangers of driving in the area.

"The stop sign is there for a reason, because there is limited visibility when looking to the left.

"You need to make sure you look directly to your left, not just a slight wee glance, to see if that traffic is clear."

One approach floated last year was installation of traffic lights and this was dismissed by truck drivers worried about stress this might put on their brakes at the end of a long downhill stretch of highway.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich was vehemently opposed to traffic lights going there.

"A flyover seems like a significantly safer solution."

It was a critical intersection at the entrance to Dunedin and had seemingly not been made the priority it should have been, "which speaks to the insufficiency of government funding".

Dunedin city councillor Jim O’Malley said creating grade separation, a flyover or underpass, was the best way to make the intersection safe.

"But ultimately this has taken many years to resolve and no resolution is on the horizon largely due to Waka Kotahi not committing to the necessary capital investment.

"This is never going to be a low-cost intersection and they need to come up with the money."