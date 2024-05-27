Tuning up for a contest

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Some of the Dunedin Harmony Chorus singers (from left) Phillipa van Abs, Barbara Alderson, Megan Pettigrew, Pam Jemmett, Sarah Connolly, Sharon Chambers and Anna McIntyre prepare for their performance in the Soaring Sounds contest of Sweet Adeline singers at the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday.

The chorus competed with 10 other groups from across the country.

Wellington City Chorus won the overall contest, Faultline Chorus (also from Wellington) was second, and the Dunedin chorus was third.