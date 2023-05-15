Tunnel time

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Access was allowed to the Chain Hills tunnel near Mosgiel yesterday, enabling almost 2000 people to walk through it.

The disused railway tunnel built in the 1870s is about 460m long.

Along with a tunnel at Caversham, it is intended to be part of a cycling and walking trail between Mosgiel and Dunedin.

"Everyone seemed to love wandering through the tunnel, mud and all, and the bush at the eastern end", Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust chairman Gerard Hyland said.

"People also recognised that this is a way for them to be able to cycle safely, and reduce our carbon footprint, road congestion, and

pressure on parking."

The Mosgiel Scouts group ran a sausage sizzle and the Taieri Rotary Club managed parking at the Wingatui raceway.