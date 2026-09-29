Codie Taylor will captain an All Blacks team containing both a significant recall and an unexpected omission.

Returning Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell is back in black and is in contention to play his first test in three years when the All Blacks play two Bledisloe Cup games against Australia.

Frizell, who has returned to New Zealand rugby after three years in Japan, adds plenty of oomph and experience to a loose forward group missing regular captain Ardie Savea and enforcer Luke Jacobson.

He can play No 6 or No 8, adds a lot to the lineout and has given every sign he can again be a strong contributor at test level.

Unexpectedly, another Highlanders signing for 2027 has also made the cut.

First five Josh Jacomb, who made his All Blacks debut on the Greatest Rivalry tour, will have a chance to play his first test as he is named in the 34-strong squad.

Jacomb played two franchise games in South Africa and is the only uncapped member of the Bledisloe Cup squad.

First-choice playmaker Ruben Love has been scratched with an ankle injury that nobody appears to have known anything about.

It means Richie Mo’unga will almost certainly be handed the No 10 jersey for the tests against the Wallabies despite a rather underwhelming return to the international arena.

The other talking points of the squad include the return of former captain Scott Barrett, the retention of veteran brother Beauden Barrett, officially listed as an outside back, and the selections of openside flanker Anton Segner and midfielder Quinn Tupaea as they return from injury.

There is no place for Tasman and Crusaders utility Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Tupou Vaa’i is listed as a lock, despite having played more as a blindside as recent times, while experienced lock Patrick Tuipolotu is scratched with a calf injury.

There are, as expected, no shocks in the front row, at halfback or in the outside backs.

Taylor gets the Savea-vacated captaincy after having led the All Blacks in a test for the first time in the final Greatest Rivalry test in Baltimore.

Some feel it is time for Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua to be given the No 2 jersey for the All Blacks, but coach Dave Rennie and his staff clearly believe the 35-year-old Taylor still has plenty to offer.

“Codie is a top man who has huge mana,” Rennie said.

“His leadership as tour captain was important for us during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, so we know he will do an outstanding job in Ardie’s absence.”

Taylor said he was humbled to be asked to captain the All Blacks for the Bledisloe Cup.

“To lead this team is a massive honour, and I know I’m lucky to have a lot of good leaders around me who make that job easier,” the Crusaders veteran said.

“A special thank you also to my whānau for their support. None of this would be possible without them.

“Ardie has done an outstanding job for us this year and we’re all gutted he’s not with us. We’ll be doing everything we can to make him proud.”

Taylor will have his Crusaders mate and former national captain for support.

Scott Barrett returns after a long stretch on the sidelines that included a sabbatical and a back injury.

While he was captain during the mixed-fortunes reign of close friend Scott Robertson, the locking Barrett has wide respect as an on-field talent.

Rennie said the three Nations Championship tests at home and the Greatest Rivalry tour had given several players valuable experience that would be vital for the Bledisloe Cup series.

“We’ve learnt a lot about our game and about ourselves, and it gave a lot of guys valuable time in the jersey.

“Plenty of them put their hands up, and every player selected fully deserves their place.

“It’s great to welcome back Scott Barrett and Shannon Frizell. Scott has had a challenging stretch on the sidelines, and we’re thrilled to have his experience and leadership back in the group. Shannon brings plenty of test experience and physical impact to our loose forwards.

“The Bledisloe Cup means a huge amount to this team. We’ve held it since 2003 and we don’t take that for granted. Australia will be a real challenge.

“It’s now a very experienced Wallabies side who have played a lot of test footy together. After eight games on the road, we’re excited to start this series in front of our home crowd at Eden Park.”

The All Blacks assemble in Auckland on Sunday.

After the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park on October 10, the transtasman rivals meet again in Sydney a week later.

All Blacks

The squad

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Xavier Numia, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi.

Locks: Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i.

Loose forwards: Peter Lakai, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Segner, Wallace Sititi, Shannon Frizell, Simon Parker.

Halfbacks: Cam Roigard, Kyle Preston, Cortez Ratima.

First fives: Richie Mo’unga, Josh Jacomb.

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane.

Outside backs: Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Fehi Fineanganofo, Josh Moorby, Beauden Barrett.