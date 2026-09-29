A child has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Christchurch.

Police were called to Breezes Rd in Aranui shortly before noon on Tuesday.

The child was seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Christchurch City Council animal management staff have seized a six-year-old staffordshire bull terrier cross.

The city council animal management team has been notified and police remain on scene.

It comes after a one-year-old boy was killed by a dog in Aranui last month.

The boy, who was affectionately known as “Sunshine”, was attacked by a cross-breed dog that lived at the Basingstoke St property on August 14.

-Allied Media & RNZ