Firefighters prepare to clean up at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Crawford and Water Sts this morning. Photo: Staff photographer

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near Queens Garden in Dunedin this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene near the intersection of Water and Crawford Sts at 8.40am.

A police spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries was in the care of St John.

Fire crews were also at the scene assisting with clean up.

Traffic in Crawford St was blocked for about half an hour.