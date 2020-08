crashharingtonpntlindar.jpg Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled on Harington Point Rd this evening. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a crash near Harington Point.

A St John spokesman said one person had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the single-car crash at 5.02pm.

The car ended up on its side in Harington Point Rd, near Ellison Rd.