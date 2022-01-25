Tuesday, 25 January 2022

11.45 am

Two hurt in steamy car crash

    By Oscar Francis
    The car which crashed into a parked car apparently had a steamed up windscreen. Photo: Getty...
    Two patients were transported to Dunedin Hospital after a vehicle with steamed up windows collided with a parked car on Monday evening.

    A nearby resident said that she heard a loud thud when the incident happened.

    Senior Sergeant Mark Crawford of Dunedin Police said a single vehicle, apparently with a steamed up windscreen, collided with a parked vehicle.

    Images taken by a bystander showed the windows of the crashed car wear steamed up.

    A police spokeswoman said they responded to a report of a parked vehicle being hit by a car.

    The southbound lane on Kaikorai Valley Rd was closed for a short amount of time, she said.

    A spokesman from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it responded with appliances from the Willowbank and Roslyn Stations.

    The two appliances assisted police at the scene, the spokesman said. 

    A St John spokeswoman said it was notified at 10.20pm.

    One ambulance responded and two patients were transported to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, the spokeswoman said. 

