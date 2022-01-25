Two hurt in steamy car crash

The car which crashed into a parked car apparently had a steamed up windscreen. Photo: Getty Images/File

Two patients were transported to Dunedin Hospital after a vehicle with steamed up windows collided with a parked car on Monday evening.

A nearby resident said that she heard a loud thud when the incident happened.

Senior Sergeant Mark Crawford of Dunedin Police said a single vehicle, apparently with a steamed up windscreen, collided with a parked vehicle.

Images taken by a bystander showed the windows of the crashed car wear steamed up.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to a report of a parked vehicle being hit by a car.

The southbound lane on Kaikorai Valley Rd was closed for a short amount of time, she said.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it responded with appliances from the Willowbank and Roslyn Stations.

The two appliances assisted police at the scene, the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified at 10.20pm.

One ambulance responded and two patients were transported to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.