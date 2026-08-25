Three people, two with serious injuries, have been transported to Dunedin Hospital after a crash in Allanton.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the two-vehicle collision East Taieri-Allanton Rd (State Highway 1), about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

There were five occupants between the two vehicles.

The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were towed from the scene and the road was cleaned up, Sgt Lee said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one car ended up off the road after hitting the other.

Two crews were sent to the scene and no-one was trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

Three patients, one in a moderate and two in serious conditions, were assessed at the scene and transported to hospital.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz