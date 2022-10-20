Two taken to hospital after car flips

The incident affected southbound traffic on the motorway for a time. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway this evening which left one of the two vehicles involved on its roof.

Acting Sergeant Tim Coudret, of North Dunedin, said one vehicle hit the rear end of another, about 5.30pm, causing both to skid and one of the cars flipped as a result.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Dunedin Hospital. The extent of any injuries was not known.

The incident caused traffic to back up on the motorway for a time.

The road has since been cleared.