Two-week road closure in Andersons Bay

A street in Andersons Bay will be closed for two weeks to allow removal of a tree and loose rock.

Marne St, between Larnach Rd and Portobello Rd, is to close from Monday next week until Friday, January 27.

Portobello Rd, including the shared path and cycleway, would be unaffected by the work, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

There was no imminent danger to the public or risk of the tree and rocks falling, he said.

A section of Portobello Rd was closed last year while a large macrocarpa tree and rocks at the top of a cliff were removed after wet weather.

The council apologised for any inconvenience the latest road closure might cause.

Traffic would be diverted along Larnach Rd, Doon St, Scott St, Scobie Rd, Shore St and Somerville St.

Work was scheduled to coincide with the school holidays to minimise disruption and inconvenience for motorists, the council spokesman said.